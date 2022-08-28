Sonali Phogat's Bigg Boss Co-Contestant Arshi Khan Says Her 'Inner Soul Is Cursing The Culprit'

Actress and politician Sonali Phogat’s death has left her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Arshi Khan ‘disappointed and disturbed’. In a recent interview, Arshi talked about her bond with Sonali and mentioned that the late actress was no less than a mother figure to her. Arshi also recalled how Sonali used to check on her while used to be on sets for a shoot and shared that she was very ‘protective’.

“Not just during Bigg Boss but after the show too we have been there for each other. We had spent a lot of time together. She pampered me like a mother and often said, ‘Tu umar mein badi hai, harkaton mein nahi’. Whenever I used to go for shoots, she checked on me. She was very protective about me and my well-being," Arshi told E-Times.

Arshi Khan further mentioned that her inner soul is cursing the culprit and hoped that for her late Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant to get justice. “My inner soul is cursing the culprit, they can’t escape karma, and our law. I feel like I have lost someone close to me. I’m really disappointed and disturbed. Trust me she was such a beautiful soul that if they would have asked her for money, she would have given it to them easily. Then why kill her? I’m sure there is a big picture behind it and I really pray to God, she gets justice," Arshi added.

Sonali Phogat passed away on August 22 and her death reason has become no less than a mystery. Initially, it was seen as a case of a heart attack but later her autopsy report revealed multiple ‘blunt injuries’ following which a murder case had also been filed by Goa police.

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya, who also participated in Bigg Boss 14 also took to Twitter to demand justice for the late actress. “Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! #SonaliPhogat," he wrote.

