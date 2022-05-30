Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Flaunts Baby Bump in Comfy Black Bodycon Dress, See Pic

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram Stories are giving major pregnancy fashion goals. She is a mom-to-be, who loves cool sneakers. The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, shared a mirror selfie on Monday. The picture showed her embracing her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Sonam paired the sleeveless mid-length black dress with a pair of black, grey, and white sneakers. Sonam’s recent maternity sartorial choice is perfect for expecting mothers who like to ace their cool street style fashion and prioritise comfort at the same time.

Earlier in the day, Sonam was seen reuniting with Anand. The businessman was seen embracing his wife and giving her a kiss on the forehead as she made the video. Sonam shared the video on Instagram Story on Sunday evening and added a text that read, “Reunited with my love Anand Ahuja.”

Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The Zoya Factor actress shared some pictures with her partner on the social media platform and penned a note that read, “Happy happy Anniversary Anand Ahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world. Love you the most, my baby. Six years down and an eternity to go. Everyday is phenomenal.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 after two years of courtship. The couple announced their pregnancy in March through a bunch of intimate polaroids, where Sonam was dressed in a black bodysuit and rested her head on Anand’s lap. The couple shared the news on Instagram along with a poetic caption.

Sonam will next be seen in a crime thriller film, titled Blind, directed by Shome Makhija.

