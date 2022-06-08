Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Are Back Home From ‘Babymoon,’ Mom-to-Be Excited for Her Birthday

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The actress, who was on a “babymoon” with husband Anand Ahuja in Italy, is back home now and gearing up for her birthday. Sonam will turn 37 on Thursday. She lives in London with Anand Ahuja. On Wednesday, she posted a Reel, in which the pregnancy glow on her face stole the show. Looking cute as always, Sonam can be seen recording a video of herself in a black sports bra, black trousers and an unbuttoned white shirt. She picked Harry Styles’ song Golden to go with her Reel.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement for her birthday and wrote: “Back home… birthday week starts!”

Sonam and Anand were chilling in Tuscany before returning to London. They were staying at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco hotel. A couple of days ago, Sonam posted this super adorable clip of herself and her husband basking “under the Tuscan sun.”

Even after four years of their marriage, the couple are head over heels in love with each other. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Sonam posted a bunch of mushy photos with Anand and wrote: “Happy happy anniversary. I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe every day that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go.”

Sonam Kapoor has worked in movies such as Saawariya, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi-6, Aisha, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dolly Ki Doli, The Zoya Factor, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja. Her next film is titled Blind and it will also star Purab Kohli.

