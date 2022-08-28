Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Dedicate A ‘Special Art Piece’ To Their Newborn Baby; Check Here

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their firstborn- a baby boy. Budding with happiness, the duo issued a joint statement to announce the arrival of their little munchkin, and shared the good news with everyone. Their post read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

On Sunday, the Sawariyaa actress took to Instagram and along with her husband Anand, dedicated a piece of art to her newborn baby. She even penned a detailed note on it, she also explained how the artwork represents the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and watchful Earth Mother.

“For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively," she captioned the Instagram post.

She further explained, “Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood.They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions. Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the “life-giving mother", the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun."

Check Sonam’s post here:

The Dilli 6 actress had sat down for an interview with Vogue India before her pregnancy and confessed that her first trimester was not easy. “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well. We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘What happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?’ It was tough," she said.

