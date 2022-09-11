Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Taking Suggestions From Friends, Family For Their Li’l Boy’s Name: Report

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seem to be enjoying parenthood to the fullest. The Sawariyaa actress gave birth to a baby boy last month, and ever since then, the little one has been the centre of their attention. The actress has been sharing adorable glimpses of her little munchkin’s belongings on social media. While everyone is waiting to get a glimpse of baby Ahuja, there’s secrecy around his name too. The new parents are allegedly yet to lock the name of the baby and they have come up with a special way to do so.

A source to Bollywood Life said that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have chosen a letter for their little one. They have asked all their friends and family members to give suggestions of names starting with the letter and then they will pick the one that they deem is right for their munchkin. The source to the outlet also mentioned that Sonam and Anand are not looking for an extremely unique name for their son and are okay with a common name but it should have a good meaning attached to it.

Well, we are super excited to know the moniker of Sonam and Anand’s little one.

Proud parents Sonam and Anand keep on dropping glimpses of belongings of their little bundle of joy. Previously, Anand took to Instagram and revealed he got a pair of tiny, customised shoes for his baby son. He captioned it, “Most recent pickups", replete with an emoji with hearts for eyes. Netizens were floored by his gesture and thought it was adorable. Sunita Kapoor, Sonam’s mother, commented, “Soooooo cute!" along with several red hearts. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also commented, “I think I can squeeze those."

The happy couple, who post each other’s pictures with the hashtag “everyday phenomenal", seems to be enjoying every waking minute with the new baby. Sonam keeps sharing regular life updates on the social networking platform.

Recently, Sonam had taken to Instagram to share that the only burps she found cute were “baby burps." The actress took to her Instagram stories to share her thought and added a baby face and a milk bottle emoji to her statement on the photo-sharing app. In terms of work, the 37-year-old admitted that acting would possibly take a back seat. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam shared that she believed children don’t choose to be born. She explained," It’s a selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely."

