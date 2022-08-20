Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Blessed With a Baby Boy, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan Congratulate

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple became proud parents on Saturday. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. The couple thanked doctors, their family members and friends to support them throughout.

“On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand," the statement read.

Neetu Kapoor also tagged Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor to congratulate the family. Farah Khan also shared the same statement on her Instagram stories to send love and wishes to new parents. “Congratulations proud parents @sonamkapoor @anandahuja n even prouder grandparents @kapoor.sunita @anilkapoor," she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

After announcing her pregnancy, Sonam talked about planning a baby with Anand Ahuja in an interview and revealed that they wanted to enjoy two years to themselves before welcoming a baby. “It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It’s a huge blessing," the actress told Vogue.

Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja!

