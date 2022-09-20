Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Name Their Little Boy 'Vayu' and There's a Reason Behind It

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced that they have named their baby boy ‘Vayu’. On Tuesday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a love-filled picture in which they can be seen posing in yellow. In the click, Sonam can be seen looking adorably at her son as Anand holds him in his arms. In the caption, Sonam mentioned that their little munchkin has been named ‘Vayu’.

“In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja," the actress wrote.

Advertisement

Sonam further explained why they opted for this name for their son and explained how as per the Hindu mythology, Vayu is a guiding force of ‘life and intelligence’. She also shared that Vayu is considered as ‘brave and heroic’. “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful," she added.

Family, friends and fans were quick to shower love in the comments section. Anil Kapoor dropped a series of red heart emojis, whereas Malaika Arora wrote, “That’s a beautiful name . God bless". Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also also shared, “Bless you all! ❤️"

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. Later, Sonam and Anand also took to Instagram and shared a statement announcing the same. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand," their statement read.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here