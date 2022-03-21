Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, 'Can’t Wait for the Babies to Play'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. She took to her official Instagram account on Monday morning to announce the news through a photoshoot with Ahuja and an adorable note that she penned for her unborn child. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Her cousin Khusi Kapoor took to the comment section to shower love on the couple and left several emojis to congratulate them. Kareena Kapoor, too, congratulated them and wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play ♥️"

Prior to this, Sonam’s pregnancy rumours have made the headlines several times. Last year in July, she was photographed in London in a red floral maxi dress, which led to speculations of her being pregnant. However, she had put an end to the pregnancy rumours by sharing an Instagram story about period pains.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and have been living in London’s Notting Hill since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK where she played herelf. The movie was released on Netflix in December 2020. She will be next seen playing a visually challenged cop in Shome Makhija’s Blind.

