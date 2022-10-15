Sonam Kapoor Breastfeeds Her Son While Dressing Up for Karva Chauth, Anand Ahuja Praises Her

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn this year in August. The new mom, who recently took the internet by storm with her gorgeous Karva Chauth photos shared yet another video and it straight-up serves motherhood goals. The Bollywood diva shared a glimpse of how she is balancing her work with her motherhood duties and we are in awe. In the video she shared, the Neerja actress can be seen getting ready for Karva Chauth celebrations that took place at her mom Sunita Kapoor’s house.

In the video, she gives a glimpse of her makeup and styling team and how they were busy dolling her up for the festival. She can also be seen breastfeeding her son Vayu while getting ready. Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic."

Take a look:

Sonam’s husband was quick to appreciate his wife. He wrote, “Built for this mama @sonamkapoor ❤️❤️❤️"

For Karva Chauth, she was dressed in a rani pink silk saree, which she paired with a contrast green blouse and statement jewellery. The actress finished off her look with her classic make-up and a middle-parting hairdo with soft curls. She revealed that she did not fast for her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it!

But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"

Sonam married Anand in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in 2018. The couple recently welcomed their first child and announced the name of their son. On the first-month birthday of their child, the couple named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They revealed the first image of Vayu and explained the significance of his name.

