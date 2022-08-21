Sonam Kapoor Calls Bringing a Child to The World ‘Selfish Decision’, Here’s Why…

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together on the 20th August. The actress had announced her pregnancy back in arch and everyone was excitedly waiting for the arrival of the new one. Now, right before the birth of her child, the actress graced the cover of a popular magazine. She also revealed that bringing in a child is one of the most selfish decisions.

In a post shared by the magazine, Sonam Kapoor was quoted saying, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision." In the picture, the actress is flaunting her baby bump as she poses in an open oversized shirt dress. Check out the post here:

Sonam Kapoor had flown to London for the delivery a few weeks back. On Saturday, she and Anand welcomed their first child. The two wrote issued a statement that read, “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Earlier, talking to the same magazine, Sonam had said, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. It’s (the pregnancy) been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is. The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

