Sonam Kapoor Calls Husband Anand Ahuja and Son Vayu 'My Two Leos, My Whole World'; Check Pic

Sonam Kapoor’s new year post for her fans and followers is undoubtedly the sweetest of all. On Monday night, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her ‘two leos’ and her ‘world’. You guessed it right! It’s none other than her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. In the photo, the father-son duo were seen going for a walk under the sun as Sonam captured the moment from behind.

Along with the picture, Sonam penned down a sweet note and mentioned that her life is only getting better with each passing day. “My two Leos. My whole 🌍 . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal," she wrote.

Soon after the picture was shared, Anand Ahuja reacted to it and called Sonam the ‘best role model and inspiration’ for their son. “Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor," he commented.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20, 2022. The news of their baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. Later, Sonam and Anand also took to Instagram and shared a statement announcing the same. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand," their statement read. The duo announced the name of their son, ‘Vayu’ later in September.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in an upcoming crime thriller titled Blind. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Korean movie of the same name.

