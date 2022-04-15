Sonam Kapoor Delhi House Robbery: Thieves Buy Car, Pay Parents' Medical Bills With Stolen Money

A new development has been reported with regard to the robbery at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence. As per the latest update, ornaments and diamonds worth a whopping Rs 1.25crore were recovered from the possession of the three suspects. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has reportedly arrested a goldsmith, Dev Verma, who bought the stolen jewellery.

According to Hindustan Times, the ornaments that the goldsmith bought belonged to Sonam’s mother-in-law. The jewellery was stolen by a nurse and her husband, Aparna Ruth Wilson and Naresh Kumar Sagar. The couple, who has also been arrested, stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 2.45 crore from the house over the span of 11 months and used the money made from selling the jewellery to pay off debts, treatment cost for their parents and also bought a second-hand car, the police said.

“The recovered items include 100 diamonds, six gold chains, six diamond bangles, one diamond bracelet, two tops, one brass coin and one Hyundai i-10 car. The approximate value of recovered articles has been determined Rs 1.32 crore," special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said, as per the report.

Sharing details about the nurse, the police said that she was a native of Lucknow and was hired at the Ahuja house after a nurse who was already working for the family informed her that they were looking for an extra hand. “Wilson has been visiting the Ahuja residence since March 2021. During her visits to the house, she observed that a lot jewellery and cash was kept in an almirah. One day, she told her husband about it and the couple conspired to steal the jewellery and cash. Sagar asked her to steal one ornament at a time so as not to alarm the house owners," Yadav explained.

She reportedly used to steal the jewellery and cash after giving the patient sedatives. Wilson’s husband Sagar, who is an MBA graduate, confessed to the crime.

For the unversed, Sonam’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja, and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja live at the Delhi house with Anand’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja. Anand’s grandmother claimed that she got to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash, reported ABP News Marathi. The complaint was lodged on February 23.

