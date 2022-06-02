Sonam Kapoor Enjoys ‘Babymoon’ With Anand Ahuja in Italy, See Videos

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. Sonam is in her third trimester, and the couple are having a ‘babymoon’ in Italy. Sonam also shared glimpses from this babymoon, where she and Anand could be seen replacing wine with fruit juice, and enjoying the new drink!

Sonam had shared a video in her story where Sonam begins by saying, “Hey. Where, where are we, babymoon?" She then showed her glass of juice and said, “Having orange juice instead of wine." But she and Anand agreed on one thing- “Water is the best," before taking a sip. In another story, where she posted only Anand’s picture and called him ‘My whole heart and life’. See the video here:

Sonam also shared another video where she can be seen cradling her baby bump. The actress looked bright in a yellow dress, and posed in front of the mirror. Here is the video.

Sonam has also posted several pictures of the food that she has been having, and the picturesque locations.

Sonam had revealed about her pregnancy in March end. Sharing a picture laying on Anand’s lap, and holding her belly, the actress had captioned the post as, “Four hands.

To raise you the very best we can. / Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. / One family. / Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam had said, “No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can’t sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I’m sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed."

