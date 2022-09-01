Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Postpartum Belly Days After Son's Birth, Says 'Tummy Is Not Completely In Yet'

Days after becoming a proud mother to a baby boy, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she can be seen flaunting her postpartum belly. In the clip, the actress can be seen posing in front of a mirror as she sported black pants with a baggy jacket and glasses. She revealed that she is still wearing her maternity clothes after giving birth to a baby boy and added that her tummy is not completely in yet. “Tummy’s not completely in yet but looks great," she can be heard saying in the video.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. Later, Sonam and Anand also took to Instagram and shared a statement announcing the same. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand," their statement read.

While Sonam and Anand are yet to reveal their baby’s name, it is being speculated that Anil Kapoor’s grandson’s name begins from the letter ‘K’. The speculations started after Sonam received a customised blanket and clothes from a kids label that had ‘Baby K Ahuja’ written on it.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sonam opened up about facing social media negativity or trolling related to her maternity shoots and shared that she does not want to complain about the same. “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business," she said.

