Sonam Kapoor Gets Warm Birthday Wishes From Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Others

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 37th birthday today. While Sonam’s film projects have been a combination of hits and misses, her fashion choices are always on point. While Sonam is enjoying her special day in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, her friends and family are showering her with heartwarming wishes.

Sonam’s cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor penned an adorable birthday note for her. Taking a trip down memory lane, Arjun posted a picture from their childhood, wherein Sonam is seen smiling and Arjun having a firm look.

Referring to the picture, the actor stated that it sums them up perfectly. “You the bashful one and me the thinker… times flown by but we haven’t changed just grown up I guess," he wrote. Arjun said that he is proud of her, and even though she has a solid support system - Anand Ahuja - he will always have her back.

“Love you always your older (technically I’m just about 17 days younger but doesn’t feel like that with your madness around) brother," he added.

Rhea Kapoor posted pictures with her beloved sister on Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note to make the day special. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best. The original. The kindest. The iconic. The completely nuts. The most loving. My favourite human, ultimate sister and soulmate."

Sonam responded to the post in the comments as she wrote, “I love you.. god gave me a sister to make me whole ❤️."

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor shared a slew of throwback pictures to wish his daughter on her special day. The veteran actor stated that if there is anything that makes up for him not being able to celebrate Sonam’s birthday, this year - “It’s the anticipation that the next time we see you, we’ll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her “veere" on her birthday. The two divas shared the big screen in the 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding. Anushka Sharma also wished “love and light" to Sonam in her birthday wish.

Several other B-town stars including Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, and Swara Bhaskar showered the birthday girl with love.

Sonam will welcome her baby this year, by August.

