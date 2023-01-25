Sonam Kapoor welcomed a baby boy last year with her husband Ahuja. Time and again, the proud parents often share glimpses of their little one, without revealing his face. Today, Anand shared an unseen photo of the mother-son duo. Sharing the photo, he captioned with Kahlil Gibran’s verses on children. The verses read, “Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself…They come through you but not from you,..And though they are with you yet they belong not to you….You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their own thoughts….You may house their bodies but not their souls, For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams…".

“You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you…For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday…You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth…The archer sees the mark upon the path of the infinite, and He bends you with His might that His arrows may go swift and far. Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness; For even as He loves the arrow that flies, so He loves also the bow that is stable." #KhalilGibran #OnChildren.."

On a closing note he shared, “I read this years ago and have always remembered it. Saved it so I could always refer to it and now so grateful to put it into practice w @sonamkapoor … missing you both too much. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal ".

Sonam looked cute in striped pyjamas as she hugged her son with all the love and affection. On seeing the photo, she took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you so much #everydayphenomenal". Meanwhile, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happiest boy ❤️"

Sonam welcomed Vayu last year with Anand. The actress often shares adorable family photos and drops glimpses of the little one. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram handle to send out New Year wishes to fans with a cute photo of Vayu and Anand. She wrote, “My two Leos. My whole . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023."

Meanwhile on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in ‘Blind’. According to reports, “Blind," is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller which also goes by the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak as pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The film has opted for a direct-to-OTT release this year.

