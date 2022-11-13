Sonam Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of Son Vayu's Nursery, Thanks the 'Kind Women Who Helped Out a New Mom'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her son with her husband Anand Ahuja this year, took to social media to share a glimpse of the little one’s nursery. She posted a series of photos of the room of their Mumbai home. They chose the colour combination of white and grey for the room. The photos showed Vayu’s wooden cot which was decorated with a pristine curtain and had several cushions on it. A cupboard can be seen beside the cot which has Vayu’s clothes hanging on it.

We can also see a wooden table with stuffed toys. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, “This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born."

Advertisement

The post continued, “My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternitiy wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around. Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD Most importantly I’d like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama."

Sonam concluded, “Special thanks @rheakapoor @neeha7 @pallaviubhat @lakshmi_poojari02 @chandnimodha_ @paulinaplandowska @desertmannequin ❤️ you all PS : All the relevant tags for everything that I bought are on the picture . If I’ve forgotten anyone please DM me I’ll add to the post. ❤️This is not an ad but a nod of gratitude to the kind women who helped out a new mom."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. Later, Sonam and Anand also took to Instagram and shared a statement announcing the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News here