Sonam Kapoor welcomed baby boy Vayu last year with her husband Ahuja. Time and again, the proud parents share glimpses of their little one, without revealing his face. They even did a face reveal last month. Now, Sonam Kapoor has given a shoutout to a doctor and friend who helped her go through a natural pregnancy. She credited her for giving her the ‘best natural therapy’.

On Friday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her friend Dr Nigma, who can be seen posing with her friendly pup. She wrote the caption, “My amazing friend and doctor… I give credit for getting pregnant to her care and advice. If you need the best alternative, natural therapy… Dr Nigma Talib is literally the best."

Advertisement

As for the original post that was reposted by the Delhi 6 actor, the caption read, “If you’re a serious skincare buff, you’ve probably heard of Dr Nigma Talib. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Penelope Cruz swear by her treatments that are so coveted, it takes a waiting period of six months to get a spot on her schedule. Naturopathic Dr Talib is making her way to India for the very first time in March, and will be available for a customised treatment to a select number of ladies…"

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot. The adorable couple announced the arrival of their baby boy through an endearing note on their social media handles which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…"

Read all the Latest Movies News here