Sonam Kapoor Is All Hearts As Kapil Sharma Calls Her Father Anil Kapoor 'His Younger Brother'

Kapil Sharma recently introduced the world to his ‘younger brother’ and it’s none other than the legendary actor Anil Kapoor. The comedian took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture from the sets of his popular - The Kapil Sharma Show. In the click, Kapil can be seen hugging Anil Kapoor from behind. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of Kapil Sharma’s post. “Meet my younger brother @anilskapoor 😍 an inspiration for many," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor was quick to drop heart emojis in the comment section. Even singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Mera bachpan ka pyaar".

While there is no official announcement so far, looks like Anil Kapoor will be gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his movie Thar. The film stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik apart from Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Thar will be released on Netflix on May 6. The trailer of the film was released earlier this week which introduced Anil Kapoor as a cop who is investigating a gruesome murder in a desert, whereas Harsh Varrdhan is somebody who deals in antiques.

Meanwhile, talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, the reports of the comedy show going off-air soon have been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier in March, Pinkvilla had reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon take a small break because of the artists’ other commitments. Later when Sony TV announced a new show, India’s Laughter Champion, fans speculated if it will replace The Kapil Sharma Show. However, there is no official announcement so far.

