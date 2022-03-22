Sonam Kapoor Is Four Months Pregnant; Actor's Baby Due This August

On Monday, March 21 Sonam Kapoor took fans by surprise as she announced that she is pregnant, via a social media post. Sharing a series of monochrome pictures where Sonam is lying on husband Anand Ahuja’s lap while both cradle her baby bump and share a laugh, Sonam penned a heartfelt note. The caption of the post read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can, Two hearts that will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family, Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

As soon as Sonam shared the post, her family, co-actors, and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor were all hearts at Sonam’s pregnancy announcement.

Now according to an ETimes report, the actor is four months pregnant and will deliver mostly in August 2022. Reportedly, the baby is due sometime in the 3rd week of August. A source, close to the Kapoor family, revealed that she wasn’t seen around much in recent times and this was precisely the reason. “A lot of friends and relatives had got the whiff of it, but she did not confirm with most of them, until today," the source added.

Sonam married Anand on May 8, 2018, and the two never shy away from social media PDA. They often treat fans to mushy pictures of themselves, expressing how much the two are in love. Sonam and Anand met through some common friends and kept their dating phase hidden from the media for quite some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be ending her hiatus from the screens with Shome Makhija’s directorial crime thriller Blind. The release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet. The actor has another project in her kitty in the form of Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial drama Battle of Bittora that will feature Farhan Akhtar as the male lead.

