Sonam Kapoor Leaves KJo and Arjun Kapoor In Splits As Calls Bhumi, Kiara and Kriti 'Underrated'

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor graced the recent episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. From calling Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ as ‘Shiva’ to tagging Arjun’s Ek Villain Returns as ‘thirst trap’, Sonam added several hilarious moments to the episode. However, during the rapid-fire round, she called Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon ‘underrated’ actresses.

Sonam Calls Bhumi, Kiara and Kriti ‘Underrated’

When Karan Johar asked her about an actress she thought was overrated, Sonam Kapoor said, “I think there are a lot of underrated actresses in the industry but I don’t know who is overrated." Arjun objected to Sonam changing Karan’s question when the actress added, “Anybody who is popular or does well cannot be overrated because people are not dumb."

On being asked who she thinks is underrated, Sonam Kapoor mentioned Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. This left Karan Johar in splits who then added, “They think they’re very big stars in their head, and you’ve called them underrated!" Arjun also was quick to reply, “Kiara is not underrated, she is very well-rated."

Sonam Calls Ek Villain Returns a ‘thirst trap’

At another point in the show, Sonam called Arjun Kapoor’s recent release Ek Villain Returns a ‘thirst trap’ film. “I think they all look hot now. It’s a thirst trap of a film," she said. To this, Arjun instantly replied, “You haven’t seen one shot of the film, and you’re just saying things now." When KJo quizzed Sonam on the director and the producer of the film, she could not answer but Arjun said, “It’s Ektaa Kapoor who produced it."

Sonam Kapoor Reveals 90 Percent of Her Clothes Are Borrowed

When asked about the red carpet looks these days Sonam told Karan, “The reason Rhea (Kapoor) and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed." While this left Karan Johar surprised, Sonam added, “They lend you clothes, we’re not buying. Pagal thodi hain ke itne saare paise spend karein (We are not crazy that we will spend so much money)."

