Sonam Kapoor Leaves Karan Johar Stunned As She Reveals 90 Percent of Her Clothes Are Borrowed

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no secret about it. She often leaves everyone stunned with her gorgeous looks and outfits. However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season seven, the actress revealed that 90 percent of her clothes are borrowed.

It all started after the host of the show Karan Johar asked Sonam about her opinion on the red carpet looks these days. To this, the actress said, “The reason Rhea (Kapoor) and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed."

While this left Karan Johar surprised, Sonam added, “They lend you clothes, we’re not buying. Pagal thodi hain ke itne saare paise spend karein (We are not crazy that we will spend so much money)."

“We were like we need to give credit where due. The pure reason is because if somebody is lending me something, I want to make sure the person gets nice photos, the designer gets nice photos and we credit them. But now I don’t know if they are borrowing it or buying it and putting it up," Sonam Kapoor further said.

Mom-to-be Sonam also shared how received several messages for not attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. When Karan asked if she thinks that she was missed, the actress added, “I don’t know if I was missed or not. Like I have been trolled for my sartorial choices before in Cannes. So who am I to say that how you’re dressing or who’s dresing what. May be people think my taste is bad."

