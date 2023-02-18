Sonam Kapoor has been dishing some major fashion statements, especially after embracing motherhood. Now entering the weekend in style, Sonam Kapoor gave her fans a sneak peek of her sartorial pick for her “night out”. Keeping up with the spring season to the fullest, the actress is surely floating over others’ minds in gleaming yellow.

The actress shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, wherein she turned muse for celebrity photographer Vaishanav Praveen. In the snippets, she can be seen fiercely slaying a yellow shirt-style floor-touching kurta. The actress seems to have amped up her fitness regime as she lost some weight. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Kapoor quickly pointed out the same. “This is insane!!Can I be honest- the best sign of how much weight you’re losing is the fact that we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets," he commented.

While sharing the series of pictures, Sonam quoted Czech novelist Franz Kafka in the caption and wrote, “I never wish to be easily defined. I’d rather float over other people’s minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person.”

In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor paired the elegant bright yellow kurta with black narrow pants and high heels. The absolute fashionista raised the bar by accessorising it all with contrasting turquoise pieces of jewellery and a small fuchsia bag. Flaunting her loose sleek tresses, the Raanjhanaa actress posed with a hand in her pocket.

Earlier, in another set of pictures, Sonam shared the close-ups from the same photoshoot and thanked all who helped her “look and feel beautiful.” Claiming that all of them “make the best team”, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Night out for mama..”

Sonam’s father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to the comments section, “Slowly but steadily getting there,” and ended with a series of red heart and fire emoticons. Aditi Rao Hydari also dropped a red heart-eye emoticon.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s project Blind.

