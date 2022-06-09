Sonam Kapoor Looks No Less Than Divine Beauty In Latest Photoshoot; Check Pic

Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood. The Bollywood actress is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja. Ever since Sonam announced her pregnancy, she has been dropping several gorgeous pictures flaunting her baby bump. Once again, the actress is setting fire to social media with her latest clicks.

Sonam Kapoor recently turned muse for ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They took to social media and dropped a picture of the actress in which she was seen posing in an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearls on it. The outfit also featured several long trails. The actress adorned pearls on her head too and opted for minimal make-up. Needless to say, Sonam looked absolutely stunning in this latest photoshoot.

Along with the pictures, the designers also talked about Sonam’s passion for fashion and wrote, “We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!"

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Such a beautiful picture", another social media user called Sonam a ‘Goddess’.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

