Sonam Kapoor Opens Up About Her Prenatal Journey, Talks About Breastfeeding Son Vayu 'Pretty Easily'

New mother Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to talk about her prenatal journey, her delivery and breastfeeding her son, Vayu. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20 this year. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram story section to give a detailed account of her pregnancy journey and shared that she had a ‘quick birth.’ She also shared the name of the products she has been using.

Sonam wrote, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey."

Advertisement

She continued, “She was a practicing ob-gyn in London’s NHS and was disillusioned by the crude and detached way mothers were dealt with. So, she tried to find a gentler and kinder method. She uses a lot of Ayurvedic practices, creative healing and homeopathy. I’ve followed her blindly. I’ve had a natural birth thanks to all her teachings and I’m breastfeeding pretty easily…"

Talking about her stretch marks, she shared the details of the products she has been using. “Besides the linea nigra, I don’t have any stretch marks at all. I’ve used a combination of these two products (which she shared a picture of) three times a day on my whole trunk area up to my thighs. I also drank collagen, had vitamin C and a lot of protein," she added.

Sonam then spoke about pigmentation and added that it is inevitable, especially for South Asian women. She then suggested her followers use tons of SPF.

Advertisement

Take a look at her posts:

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. Later, Sonam and Anand also took to Instagram and shared a statement announcing the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News here