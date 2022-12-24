Sonam Kapoor Pens Birthday Note For ‘Best Dad’ Anil Kapoor; Posts Unseen Pic Of Vayu With Grandpa

Sonam Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday today. He’s known for his performances in movies like Meri Jung, Karma, Janbaaz, Aap Ke Saath, Mr. India, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Awaargi, Benaam Badsha, among others. His first international film role was in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. The Slumdog Millionaire star is planning to celebrate his birthday this year with his family members and a few close friends, at his Mumbai residence. And to mark the special occasion, Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for her dad, along with an unseen pic of her son Vayu with ‘grandpa.’

The Raanjhnaa actress took to Instagram on late Friday night and shared an adorable picture of her infant son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his dear grandpa, along with eight other throwback pictures, to wish her father on his birthday. Sonam Kapoor also penned a heartwarming birthday message for her dear father, on the special occasion.

Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy @anilskapoor," reads Sonam’s Instagram post.

Check out her post here:

Soon after the post was shared, scores of Anil Kapoor’s fans and industry people took to the comments section to send birthday wishes to the star.

Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor added, “❤️❤️❤️."

Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Happy birthday AK sir You’re truly very special ."

The veteran actor, who was born as the second son of veteran filmmaker Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, established himself as one of the leading superstars of Bollywood with some massive hits in the 1980s. With every passing year, Anil Kapoor rediscovered himself as an actor with a massive variety of roles. He is unarguably one of the most sought-after senior stars of the industry, right now.

Anil Kapoor is married to former model and jewellery designer Sunita Kapoor. The couple is blessed with three kids - actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor, and young actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and the couple welcomed their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, this year. Rhea Kapoor, on the other hand, recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani.

