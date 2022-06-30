Sonam Kapoor Radiates Pregnancy Glow As She Holds Hubby Anand Ahuja Close in Adorable Pic; Check Here

Soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish lunch for their uncle and aunt, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay’s son Jahaan Kapoor was also in attendance at the couple’s Notting Hill home in London. Maheep treated the fans to the glimpses of their fancy lunch on her official Instagram account. However, fans’ attention was grabbed by one beautiful photo of the expectant couple. The alluring picture of Sonam and Anand will honestly bring a smile to your face. Apart from it, Maheep also dropped a family picture and snippets of their elegant dining table filled with an appetizing meal.

Advertisement

While posting the slew of pictures, Maheep wrote in the caption, “Afternoon with my beautiful niece, baby bump Anand, " and added a handful of a red heart and evil eye emoticons. The very first picture is the family photo, which appears to be clicked in Sonam’s living room. In the enthralling picture, Sanjay, Maheep, Jahaan, Sonam, and Anand can be seen sitting on a couch. Clad in her utmost comfort, Sonam can be seen gleaming with all the pregnancy glow while the rest of them pass their million-dollar smiles at the camera. The actress donned a grey, pink and black ombre ensemble, while Anand sported a super casual look in all black.

Advertisement

Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in blue denim jeans, a white casual shirt, and a brown jacket. Sporting a chic look, Maheep opted for a grey casual co-ord set, while her son wore a white pullover atop camouflage print joggers. Their backdrop appeared magnificent, as it was lit with candles and lamps. In one of the pictures, Maheep also gave a peek at the dining table decorated with flowers, candles, and beautifully laden plates. While the rest of the pictures were of the mouthwatering meal, in one of the photos Sonam can be seen having a beautiful moment with her husband. In the photo, Sonam looked radiant as she leaned on Anand’s shoulder smiling her heart out while Anand looked away with a smile.

Advertisement

The Raanjhanaa actress recently celebrated her baby shower with her husband and a few close friends at an intimate party. A few months ago the couple announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Blind, which also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.