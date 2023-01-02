Sonam Kapoor Radiates Pregnancy Glow In Adorable Throwback Pics Posted By Anand Ahuja; Check Here

Anand Ahuja, on Sunday, kickstarted the new year by sharing throwback photos of his wife, Sonam Kapoor, from her early pregnancy days. He dropped a slew of photos that were clicked on January 1, 2022, a couple of weeks after Sonam got pregnant and the mum-to-be’s glowing and radiant skin is hard to miss. The couple welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor in August 2022. The throwbacks left their fandom absolutely delighted.

On January 1, Anand Ahuja shared a few throwback photos on Instagram of Sonam Kapoor and his brother Anant Ahuja. The picture is from Sonam and Anand's home in London. In the photos, Sonam can be seen wearing an oversized orange shirt and a matching flowy skirt. She can be seen posing with her husband and her brother-in-law. Anand opted for a black shirt and black pants which he teamed with an oversized shirt and sneakers.

He captioned the photo, “Starting the year with a throwback to exactly 1 year ago, Jan 1 2022 - just a handful of weeks after we found out Sonam Kapoor was pregnant with Vayu”. Many fans and admirers dropped new year wishes for the family. One of the fans wrote, “Happy new year to you lovely people! Good to see your bro, Anand”! Another fan commented, “Looking good guys. Happy new year”! One more wrote, “Happy new year Anand Ahuja! Wishing all of you and the little one the very best for 2023!”

Check out the post here-

Here is the original post that was uploaded on January 1, 2022.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in March 2022 on Instagram by posting photos. The caption read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”.

Finally, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is all set to feature in her upcoming crime thriller, Blind. It is an official Hindi remake of a Korean movie of the same name.

