Sonam Kapoor Rants About 'Construction, Digging, Pollution' In Mumbai, Twitter Brutally Trolls Her

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and complained about the situation in Mumbai but it did not go down well with social media users. On Saturday, the actress pointed out that it took her longer than usual to reach Bandra’s Bandstand area from Juhu owing to the digging in the city. She added that the massive construction work has only added to the pollution rise to the city.

“It’s torturous to drive through mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on (sic)," she tweeted. However, several users criticised her for her opinions. Many pointed out that the digging and construction is resulting in the development of the city.

“Development…. This shud have been done ages back…. Better late then never…. Still your journey is inside the Aircon car and ur getting burns of it…. Imagine about daily commuters," a Twitter user wrote. “Development….bear with it….should have been done long back…anyways…enjoy sitting in your AC cars and tweeting…Mumbai’s face is gonna change in few years with all these developments…Enjoy!" another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in Blind. According to reports, Blind is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller which also goes by the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The film has reportedly opted for a direct-to-OTT release this year.

