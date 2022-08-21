Sonam Kapoor Recalls Having Covid Symptoms in 1st Trimester, Googled Impact of Covid During Pregnancy

It is celebrations time in the Kapoor household as Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. While the family has expressed their joy over the baby’s birth via posts on social media, an interview of Sonam that she did before the baby was born surfaced this weekend in which she spoke about her ‘tough’ first trimester.

Sonam and Anand found out that they were expecting their first child on Christmas Day last year. The couple was in London when Sonam learned about her pregnancy. In the new interview, Sonam revealed that Anand had Covid and was quarantined in a separate room so she shared the good news with him over a Zoom call.

She added that a month after they found out about her pregnancy, she began exhibiting symptoms of Covid. “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well. We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling “What happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?" It was tough," Sonam told Vogue India.

“I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach—practically everywhere on my body—because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden. Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. They tell you don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t get gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. I was like, ‘Wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s genes, I look very young. It’ll be fine,'" she added.

On the work front, Sonam had shot for Sujoy Ghosh-produced titled Blind before her pregnancy and it is yet to release.

