Sonam Kapoor Says First Three Months of Pregnancy Was Tough: ‘Nobody Tells You How Hard It Is’

Sonam Kapoor is all set to embark on the next phase of her life and welcome a new member into the family. The Veeray Di Wedding actress and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. Sonam took to her social media to announce the news just a few days back, and she is already in her second trimester. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about how her journey to be a mother has been so father.

Talking to Vogue India, Sonam revealed that it has been tough, especially the first three months. She said, “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is." She also added, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."

Advertisement

The actress further said, “The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

Sonam Kapoor made the announcement of her pregnancy on 21st of March. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022". She shared a beautiful picture holding her belly, as she rested her head on husband Anand Ahuja’s lap. Congratulatory messages from celebs and fans flooded the comments section. The actress also made a public appearance last night with Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It was for a store launch in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Sonam and Anand had tied the knot on 8th May, 2018. Her wedding, as well as her reception, was a star studded affair and the party videos from her reception where fans could see their favourite celebs enjoy themselves to the fullest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.