Sonam Kapoor, Seema Khan Among Others Rejoice as Aryan Khan Gets Bail

After news broke out of Aryan Khan’s bail on Thursday, October 28, in the cruise ship drugs case, fans and friends of his father Shah Rukh Khan rejoiced and congratulated the family in their own way. Two of Gauri Khan’s close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan shared throwback images on their respective Instagram Stories to celebrate this moment. Maheep also posted a picture of Aryan with Gauri. Maheep, who is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, took a screenshot of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s story. The picture was a childhood image of Aryan and Shanaya together. Maheep added a heart emoji to the story shared by Shanaya.

Sohail Khan’s wife shared the family photo of Shahrukh Khan with his wife and all three kids with the hashtag #onlylove. Maheep and Seema were also seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where Shah Rukh and Gauri too had made an appearance. They were very vocal about how great Shahrukh is with the kids.

Sonam Kapoor also put a story to mark the occasion. She took the image that Maheep had posted of Gauri holding baby Aryan in her hands. Sonam wrote, “FINALLY!" with the image.

Suhana Khan, Aryan’s sister posted a collage of her childhood pictures with her brother and father. The black-and-white images have Shah Rukh sitting down on the floor with the two kids playing around him. The caption read, “I Love You."

Aryan was arrested on October 3 from a party on a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Bombay High Court granted bail to the star kid on October 28 along with two others. Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan’s friend, and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail. Aryan had been in Arthur road jail, Mumbai since October 8. Earlier attempts at bail were denied by the lower court.

