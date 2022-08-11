Sonam Kapoor Shares Childhood Pics With Arjun Kapoor And Rhea Kapoor

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor recently became the talk of the town after the rib-tickling teaser of Koffee With Karan’s sixth episode, which featured her along with Arjun Kapoor, was unveiled by host Karan Johar. Disney+Hotstar has released the latest episode of the talk show, starring the brother-sister duo, on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan today. Meanwhile, the Neerja star has given fans major baby fever on social media by sharing some unseen childhood pictures with her sibling, Rhea Kapoor, and cousin brother Arjun Kapoor.

On the occasion of Reema Marwah’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor made her beloved bua’s day even more special for her with a lovely birthday wish. The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of adorable childhood pictures of herself with Reema, alongside Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Marwah. Along with posting the throwback photos on Instagram, she penned a sweet note for her aunt, which read – “Happy happy birthday Bua.. love you @reenamarwah1"

Advertisement

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Ahead of the release of her Koffee With Karan episode, Sonam Kapoor assured fans of making some “mind-boggling revelations" on the fan-favourite chat show. In the pictures shared by her from the set of the Karan Johar-hosted show, Sonam could be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow as she showed up in a chic off-shoulder black gown with dramatic puff sleeves.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor looked suave in a printed shirt under a brown blazer paired with matching pants. In addition to unveiling the teaser along with posting a couple of stills from the show, Sonam wrote, “Ufff I’m a huge mess! #repost This episode is all about the S and M: side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations."

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, Sonam’s darling husband Anand Ahuja commented on the post writing, “The banter between you and Arjun has always been so fun to watch. Glad it’s going to be televised now!"

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here