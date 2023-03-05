Sonam Kapoor Shares Childhood Pics With ‘Best Sis' Rhea On Her Birthday, Says ‘Miss Being Your Rommate...'

Sonam Kapoor’s sister and renowned Bollywood film producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The star kid, who is the second daughter of senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, celebrated her birthday at an intimate bash that was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. And to make her birthday extra special, scores of celebs are sending in warm wishes to the Veere Di Wedding producer. Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor was among the first to shower birthday love on the film producer.

The Sawariyaa actress took to Instagram to post a couple of throwback pics with Rhea. In the first pic, Rhea is seen cutting a cake with sis Sonam and dad Anil Kapoor and they look adorable together in the childhood photo. As we scroll further, we see Anil Kapoor twinning with the sisters in white as they pose for an all smiles photo. Next we see a super cute picture of Rhea’s childhood as she smiles for the lens. By scrolling further, we see a lot of pictures from Sonam and Rhea’s outings around the world and from the actress’ wedding day as well.

Taking to the captions, Sonam penned a super sweet note for her sis. She wrore, “Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend my soulmate . Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can’t wait for you to come home ! @rheakapoor #sistersbeforemisters #friesoverguys #rheson #happybirthdaysister."

Soon after the pic was shared, Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emoticons on the post. Followed by their aunt Maheep Kapoor who also dropped red heart emoticons.

Anil Kapoor too had penned a special birthday wish for daughter Rhea on social media. He wrote “It’s your time to fly,

You’re fiercely independent, taking your own decisions, I don’t think you need my arms to take care of you because you’re ready to take care of your Crew, your team & your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday @RheaKapoor❤️."

Here’s wishing Rhea Kapoor a very happy birthday!

