Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses of Her Son Vayu as They Go on a Small Trip, Watch Video

Sonam Kapoor surprised her Instagram fam with an adorable video of her day out with family. The video montage depicts Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja enjoying a picturesque car ride, with their son, Vayu buckled up in his car seat in the back. This visual transitions into a clip that shows Anil Kapoor spending quality time with his grandson while pushing the baby stroller in a park. Towards the end of the video, Sonam is seen carrying Vayu in her arms. Sonam’s fans were elated with the thumbnail of the Instagram Reels as it revealed glimpses of Vayu’s face for the fits time.

The video shared by Sonam was accompanied by the caption that read “Sweet Nothings” which was also the name of the song by Taylor Swift, used in the background.

Anand Ahuja left a sweet remark shortly after she shared the video which read, “around the world with my whole world." Additionally, Sonam's friends from the industry and several other Instagram users have responded to the video with red heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a sneak peek of Vayu's jungle-themed nursery just a few days ago. She posted the pictures with a caption thanking her mother Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea, and friends for helping her in the preparation of Vayu’s nursery.

Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu on August 20. The couple has chosen to keep Vayu away from the limelight and refrained from a face reveal. We are unsure whether they intend to reveal Vayu’s face or follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma by keeping their child out of public view.

On the work front, Sonam's most recent acting appearance was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs. AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, alongside Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam’s upcoming movie, Blind is said to be an adaptation of the 2011 Korean thriller, which will also star Lillete Dubey and Purab Kohli.

