Sonam Kapoor Shares MIL Priya Ahuja’s Adorable Pic With Grandson Vayu On Her Birthday, Says ‘Love You’s

Sonam Kapoor wished her Mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday with the sweetest note ever! Priya Ahuja became a grandmom last year after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, = embraced parenthood in August. Ever since then, the duo’s families has been on cloud nine since the arrival of their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. While the couple hasn’t yet revealed their son’s face, they often share glimpses of Vayu by hiding his face using emojis on Instagram. They share pictures of the adorable moments they spend with him, and fans go gaga each time the actress shares a picture of the little one. Today, Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion, the actress has shared an adorable picture of her holding Vayu in her arms.

The I Hate Love Stories actor took to Instagram to put out couple of stunning pictures of her mom-in-law Priya Ahuja. The first photo is a super adorable snap of her holding Vayu in her arms, while looking at her grandson lovingly. Another picture is from Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony, and it shows the actress striking a pose with Priya Ahuja. One of the pictures shows Anand Ahuja and his brother Anant with their mom, while another one shows Sonam dressed in a purple lehenga, posing with Anand and Priya Ahuja. In her caption, Sonam wrote that Priya Ahuja has brought up Anand Ahuja and his brother Anant so beautifully, and that she hopes her son Vayu turns out as kind, aware and progressive as them.

Taking to the captions, Sonam wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to the best mom in law in the world.. thank you for being the classiest, chicest and kindest. Also for bringing up @anandahuja and @ase_msb so beautifully.. I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you!"

Check out the pics here:

At the same time, Anand Ahuja shared a precious picture of his mom Priya Ahuja holding Vayu. In his caption, he wrote, “It’s been so magical to see the energy, the love, the joy, the spark grow these past 6 months as you added the title of ‘Dadi’ to your already prestigious list of daughter, sister & mother. The role that the grandmom’s play is truly one of the most magical relationships possible. Sending you endless love on your birthday today. Even on your celebration day, you remain selfless, true to the true character you are as you encourage us to travel to take care of our work … can’t wait to celebrate all together in just a few weeks. Happy happy happy birthday @priya27ahuja."

Meanwhie, on the work front, fans will see Sonam in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, with Lillete Dubey in lead roles. The film will release on OTT platform this year.

