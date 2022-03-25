Sonam Kapoor Shares Priceless Throwback Pictures On Mom’s Birthday; Calls Herself 'Favourite Child'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is very close to her family. A doting daughter to her parents Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the Veer Di Wedding actress never leaves a chance to make her loved ones feel special. On Friday, Sonam’s mother rang in her 57th birthday and Sonam celebrated the occasion by taking a stroll down the memory lane and re-lived her growth years with her mother. The actress dug out priceless throwback pictures straight from her childhood to the current times. Calling herself Sunita’s favourite child, Sonam penned a sweet note on the occasion of her mom’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of priceless throwback pictures. The first sees the actress as a child as she sits in her mom’s lap.As we scroll further, we see a toddler Sonam dressed in a cute pink frock, while her mom Sunita held her close and smiled for the picture.

The next photo is also a cute mother-daughter moment. The next two snaps are pictures from an event where Sonam is seen dressed up in a traditional avatar, along with her mom, and the duo is seen sitting next to each other. The next photograph is the magazine cover of Star and Style magazine that sees Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor posing for the cover shoot – it reads, “Anil Kapoor Weds Secretly!" The last photo is a memorable click as it is a family portrait, featuring Anil, Sunita, kids Rhea and Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja as they all dressed in black.

Taking to the captions, Sonam penned a sweet birthday wish for her mom. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me ! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child 😝 ❤️ @kapoor.sunita."

As soon as the post hit-the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and adored Sonam’s childhood images and also sent birthday wishes to Sunita Kapoor. While one fan wrote, “Cute baby," others dropped in fire and heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is the elder daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and fashion designer Sunita Kapoor. Anil and Sunita are parents to two three kids including Sonam, younger daughter Rhea Kapoor, who is a film producer and son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is also an actor.

Sonam Kapoor recently made the headlines for announcement of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first baby with husband and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja.

