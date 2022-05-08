Sonam Kapoor Showers Love On Anand Ahuja On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'You’ve Surpassed All Expectations'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday. On this special day, mom-to-be Sonam took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of unseen pictures with her husband Anand.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen in what looks like a Gurudwara, in another picture Sonam and Anand can be seen kissing each other as they are twinning in black. In one of the selfies, Anand can be seen making a goofy face as Sonam looks at him with a broad smile. These pictures speak of the love the two share.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam Kapoor heaped praises on her hubby and talked about how he has surpassed all love stories. “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal," she wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja also dropped several love-filled pictures with Sonam on his Instagram account and wished her on their wedding anniversary.

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor and shared a picture of her daughter and son-in-law to send blessings on their wedding anniversary. “Happiest anniversary Sonam and Anand. May you always look at each other with all the love your hearts hold," she wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. In March this year, Sonam announced her pregnancy by dropping a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.