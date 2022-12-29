Sonam Kapoor Urges Paparazzi to Not Click Son Vayu’s Photo, Says ‘Mera Beta Aa Raha Hai…’

New mom Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. While the actress posed for the cameras patiently, she requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of her son Vayu. Celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani uploaded a snippet of the same on his Instagram handle. In the clip, as usual, the diva looked stylish in a black and brown outfit with checkered muffler details near the neck, black thigh-high boots, dark sunglasses and a matching checkered purse.

The video shows Sonam walking towards the airport entrance and posing for the shutterbugs. After smiling and posing, Sonam sweetly says, “Mera beta aa raha hai, uska picture mat lena, haan (My son is coming, don't click his pictures, okay)?" As soon as Sonam made the request, paps readily agreed and assured her that they won’t click any pictures. The actress replied, “Thank you so much. Thank you."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. The parents have yet not revealed their son’s face in the media and they ensure that even while posting photos or videos. However, they are not the only Bollywood couple who have refrained from revealing the face of their baby. Actors like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kept their kids away from the limelight.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in 2019. She made a guest appearance in Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, in 2020. The actress will feature in an upcoming thriller film titled Blind which is an official Hindi remake of a Korean movie by the same name. The official release of the movie is awaited.

