Sonam Kapoor Wishes Husband Anand Ahuja With a Heartfelt Note: ‘You Are Going to Be the Best Dad’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja continue to set high bars for couples with their epic love story. They have always shown us what true love is. The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, often feature in headlines for their mushy pictures and posts. And that's what they did on Saturday. Sonam dropped a thread of adorable pictures of herself and Anand Ahuja with a heartfelt note on his 39th birthday.

“My husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker-obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest because your light comes from pure goodness. Also, you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you, love you, love you,” she penned for Anand.

The note speaks volumes about the bond that the couple shares with one another. Anand’s response to the post proves how much they love and adore each another. He replied in the comments section, “Wowww. Can’t say I disagree with any of that. But you know that you’re my inspiration and my reason to learn, grow and improve every moment, every day!"

The post shared by Sonam garnered a lot of engagement on social media. Netizens, as well as other celebrities, flooded the comments section with wishes and admiration for the couple.

Anand and Sonam are expecting their first baby. The couple have been the talk of the town ever since they revealed that they are pregnant.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has never ceased to enthrall her fans with her immaculate performances in movies like Neerja, The Zoya Factor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Essa Laga and Sanju, among others.

