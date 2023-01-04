Home » News » Movies » Sonam Kapoor’s Hubby Anand Ahuja Sums Up Past 10 Days In Pics With Son Vayu, Family; Check Here

Sonam Kapoor’s Hubby Anand Ahuja Sums Up Past 10 Days In Pics With Son Vayu, Family; Check Here

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja summed up the last 10 days in blissful pics, and videos with son Vayu and other family members.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 13:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Sonam Kapoor's hubby Anand Ahuja drops pics from past 10 days.
Sonam Kapoor's hubby Anand Ahuja drops pics from past 10 days.

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated a cosy New Year with their friends and family. On Wednesday morning, Anand Ahuja shared glimpses of his past 10 days as he entered 2023 on a happy note. He posted pictures and videos on Instagram in which he was joined by Sonam Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor-Ahuja family.

In the first picture, Anand is seen striking a pose with Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The trio is all smiles for the camera. Son Vayu was also featured in one of the pictures. Anand Ahuja's father-in-law Anil Kapoor and brother-in-law Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, among others, appear in the album. Sharing the post, Anand Ahuja wrote, “The past 10 days. Grateful and wish everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year."

Fans on Instagram loved the adorable family photos. Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor replied with heart emoticons. One of the users penned, “Beautiful pictures”. Another user wrote, “Vacation with Family is Always a Blessing”.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

RELATED NEWS

On the occasion of New Year, Anand Ahuja shared a string of throwback photos and penned a sweet note. Anand shared photos from Sonam Kapoor's early pregnancy days and wrote, “Starting the year with a throwback to exactly 1 year ago, Jan 1 2022 - just a handful of weeks after we found out Sonam Kapoor was pregnant w Vayu.”

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, celebrated the New Year in Dehradun with her “two Leos," husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The Aisha actress shared a sweet picture of Anand and Vayu basking in the sun. Along with this adorable photo, Sonam wrote, “My two Leos. My whole. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better every day. Thank you, god, universe. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Every day is truly phenomenal”.

The celebrity couple welcomed their son Vayu in August last year and announced his name a month later via Instagram.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 04, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated: January 04, 2023, 13:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures