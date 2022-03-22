Sonam Kapoor's Luxurious London Home is No Less Than a Mansion. Let's Know More

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy on social media, surprising her fans. The actor shared some pictures on her Instagram account with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the pictures, she was seen cradling a baby bump.

Following this, netizens, including celebrities, poured their wishes for the actor and congratulated the couple. Sonam Kapoor is currently staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, a renowned fashion entrepreneur in India. Their luxurious house is no less than a mansion.

Sonam has elegantly decorated every corner of the house which features beautiful wall paintings in every room. The washroom of the house, too, has been adorned with beautiful wall paintings and luxury decorations. The luxurious house of the couple sports a unique style that offers positive vibes to guests.

Here is the link to Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram account which includes a host of pictures of her house in London-

https://www.instagram.com/sonamkapoor/

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai after years of silence about their relationship. The wedding took place at Bandra, Mumbai. Celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan among others were present on the occasion.

Born on July 29, 1983, Anand Ahuja owns the fashion brand Bhane. He also serves as the Managing Director of one of India’s leading export houses Shahi Exports. He is the son of the popular entrepreneur Harish Ahuja and also owns the multi-brand sneaker company VegNonVeg in India.

Sonam Kapoor will next appear in the lead role in the upcoming crime thriller film Blind, which has been directed by Shome Makhija. The movie is based on the 2011 Korean film Blind and features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The storyline of the movie revolves around a blind cop who is striving to nab a serial killer.

