Sonam Kapoor’s Mother-in-law ‘Super Excited to Be A Dadi’ After Actress’ Pregnancy Announcement

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor left her fans all excited as she announced her pregnancy in a social media post on Monday. Soon after Sonam Kapoor made the announcement, the Raanjhana actress’ family member along with her legion of fans started congratulating the actress and her husband Anand Ahuja on the good news. Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also expressed her excitement to become a ‘dadi’ (grandmother) by sharing a post on social media.

Priya Ahuja posted a close-up shot of Sonam Kapoor’s baby bump on Instagram. She wrote in her caption: “Super excited to be a dadi, soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God bless." Sonam Kapoor’s sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a few heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Advertisement

Sonam’s cousin Khusi Kapoor took to the comment section to shower love on the couple and left several emojis to congratulate them. Kareena Kapoor, too, congratulated them and wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play ♥️"

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy with an adorable post. She took to her official Instagram account on Monday morning to announce the news through a photoshoot with Ahuja and an adorable note that she penned for her unborn child. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Sonam’s pregnancy rumours have made the headlines several times. Last year in July, she was photographed in London in a red floral maxi dress, which led to speculations of her being pregnant. However, she had put an end to the pregnancy rumours by sharing an Instagram story about period pains.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and have been living in London’s Notting Hill since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK where she played herself. The movie was released on Netflix in December 2020. She will be next seen playing a visually challenged cop in Shome Makhija’s Blind.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.