Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Lies on 'Best Mama' Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Lap in This Adorable Pic, Take a Look

Sonam Kapoor’s recent post will melt your heart. A few hours ago, the new mommy in B-town blessed her Instagram followers with the most adorable picture ever. The actress shared a glimpse of her little munchkin spending time with his uncle, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The picture shows 'mama' Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sitting on the couch holding his nephew in his arms.

Harsh can be seen donning a casual lavender T-shirt and dusky pink shorts, while Sonam Kapoor dressed son Vayu in a green T-shirt with white pants. Sharing the picture Sonam articulated, “Harsh Vardhan Kapoor Vayu loves you. You’re the best mama.”

The picture obtained a whopping engagement from fans and followers. Ever since the time it was shared, the photograph has amassed over one lakh likes. Instagrammers bombarded the comment section to express their views.

“He’s gonna have the best sneaker game when he’ll grow up," said a social media user. Another commented, “Vayu baby so chubby. Bless the little one.” A third one penned, “Now that’s an aw moment.” Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son into the world on August 20, this year. A couple of weeks back, the actress treated her fans with a heart-warming picture of herself along with her son and husband. Sonam Kapoor announced the name of her son- Vayu and the beautiful meaning behind his name. The trio wore coordinated outfits for the special day.

Take a look:

On the work front, after a long hiatus, Sonam will now be seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial Blind. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller with the same title. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo role in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

