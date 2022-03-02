Sonarika Bhadoria Alleges Dastaan-e-Mohabbat Producers Owe Her Rs 70 Lakh

Actor Sonarika Bhadoria, famous for playing Sati in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has levelled some shocking allegations against the makers of the show Daastan-e-Mohabbat. She has alleged that the makers of the show owe her a staggering Rs 70 lakh, further adding that they even deprived the entire crew of their honorarium. The show aired in 2018.

Sonarika made the revelation in an interview with The Times of India. She said that she had completed all the paperwork and formalities, but she was yet to receive the money due to her for the last three years. She also said that her co-actors Gurdip Punj, Tassneim Sheikh and Shahbaz Khan have pending dues of Rs. 10 lakh. Another actor, Anand Goradia, has around Rs 5-6 lakh pending. “We had tried contacting producer Anirudh Pathak, but he didn’t respond," she said. She added that they have now approached the CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists’ Association).

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame actor Sonarika Bhadoria was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, after which she went missing from the small screen for a long time. In the interview with TOI, she said that she is waiting for her upcoming film, which she had completed before the pandemic.

Advertisement

Apart from that, Sonarika has appeared in many music videos. She has also shot for a web series, which will be released soon. She said that she is no longer getting roles that attract her, so she has rejected TV for the time and focusing on web series, instead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.