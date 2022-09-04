Sonarika Bhadoria Excited About Her Next Leg in Entertainment Industry: 'Starting My Second Innings'

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria is known for appearing in Hindi television shows and Telegu films. She is known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati/Adi Shakti in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Mrinal in Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi and Anarkali in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Not only this, Sonarika has appeared in Telegu films like Jadoogadu, Speedunnodu and more. She made her Hindi film debut with Saansein. Now after a much-needed sabbatical from television, Sonarika wants to divert her attention to OTT projects.

Elaborating on the same, Sonarika revealed her plans in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “I am sort of starting my second innings in the industry. My debut Hindi film (with Rajniesh Duggal) didn’t do well as it released just after the demonetization. Now, after my hiatus from TV, since my last outing Ishq Main Marjawan (2019), I am waiting for my film release followed by a web show. So, with so much happening, I hope things will work for me."

Sonarika further expressed that although she has enjoyed a steady career for 11 years, she ardently believes she could have made use of her opportunities in a better way. She shared, “I come from a middle-class family and it was my mother who wanted me to either win a beauty pageant or become an actor. I have been in the industry for the last 11 years and it has been a smooth journey but somewhere I have a feeling that I could have done better. There are many others too who feel I deserve better! From my side, I have tried all possible means from TV to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. Now, I have consciously taken a break from TV to enter the zone of web and films. Let’s see where it leads to."

The actress also expressed her gratitude towards the television industry and disclosed about her OTT projects. She stated, “It has given me so much but as actors we should try to reinvent ourselves so I too want to dabble in other formats. I have already shot for a slice-of-life OTT series No Kidding which will hopefully be out in December-January. We wrapped up the shoot in July. I have shot for Karan (Razdan) sir’s film Hindutva in February last year which already had a premiere but it couldn’t release. It will be my next theatrical venture. I want the audience and industry to watch my work. Thereafter, I am hoping to reap the benefits of my hard work."

Sonarika was last seen in a music video titled Shonk Se which was sung by Afsana Khan. It also featured Mohsin Khan and was released earlier this year.

