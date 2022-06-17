Song Coolar Kurti Me From Khesari Lal Yadav's Deewanapan Crosses 300 Million Views

Khesari Lal Yadav’s journey in the Bhojpuri music industry is nothing short of exceptional. His songs and films are worth the wait for his fans. Khesari’s pairing with actress Kajal Raghwani has often been appreciated in many projects. One of their songs Coolar Kurti Me from the film Deewanapan was released on April 9, 2018, and it has garnered a staggering over 300 million views so far.

Khesari and Priyanka Singh have provided their vocals to the song. Shyam Dehati has penned the lyrics, set to music by Rajnish Mishra. The best part of this song is the foot-tapping music composed by Rajnish. Sanjay Pandey, Khesari and Kajal are at ease with their dance steps. Coolar Kurti Me has become one of the biggest chartbusters since its release.

Advertisement

Apart from Coolar Kurti Me, other songs from this film received just as big a success. Have a look at the song Takiya Ke Side Kara.

Khesari and Priyanka have once again provided vocals to the song. Azad Singh has penned the lyrics, set to music by Rajnish. The best part of this song is the amazing on-screen chemistry shared by Khesari and Kajal.

After listening to Coolar Kurti Me and Takiya Ke Side Kara, don’t forget to listen to Rim Jhim Red Colour Ke. Kajal looks every bit adorable in a red suit. The audience praised the song in the comment section calling it an evergreen number.

With amazing on-screen chemistry and superb performances, the film Deewanapan was a stellar success. Producer Sanjay Kumar Gupta was on cloud nine with the success of Deewanapan. According to Sanjay, he was sure that the film would be a hit.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLWw7zsoNns

Sanjay also applauded Khesari for his performance. Apart from Sanjay, Amit Shrivastav is also the producer of this film. Deewanapan was released under Ambey Films and Nirmal Arts. According to Sanjay, Khesari is a hard-working and dynamic actor. Deewanapan was directed by Suraj Shah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.