Song from Mahesh Babu Film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata Leaked, Music Director Thaman Heartbroken

In a sad development that has left music director Thaman heartbroken, a song from the Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’ that was supposed to be released for Valentine’s Day, has now been leaked online. The makers of the film had, only on Friday, chosen to release a promo for the song sung by Sid Sriram.

Set to tune by Thaman, the song titled ‘Kalaavathi’ has lyrics by Ananta Sriram and was eagerly awaited by fans. In fact, expectations were so high that just the promo of the single garnered a whopping six million views on YouTube.

However, on Saturday, the entire song was leaked online, disappointing the entire film unit and leaving the music director emotionally shattered.

In a voice note on Twitter, music director Thaman shared his disappointment.

He said, “I am in immense pain. I don’t know what to say. We’ve worked so hard for this for over six months on this video. We’ve faced a lot of difficulties while shooting this song. We worked day and night and had to contend with corona. In fact, eight to nine people even tested positive.

“A lot of people faced difficulties. My producer, who has invested money, my lyricist, who gave us wonderful lines, my director, who very enthusiastically made this lyrical video. We did the mastering and mixing in the world’s best place for this number. We did it so happily.

“Somebody has taken my life and easily, very easily, leaked this out. What can I say? I didn’t realise that someone to whom we offered a job would do this to us. I don’t know if I have to be angry, or in pain or if I should move on. I generally don’t get so heartbroken. I am pretty strong and I have faced several difficulties and challenges. But this has really pained me.

“Why I am posting this note in the public domain is because I want the person who did this to know what a terrible thing piracy is. He should learn. We were very careful. There are a 1,000 people who have worked on this lyrical video. From the team to the fans, we are very, very sorry. I will be even more careful in future. I promise that we will release this song shortly," he said.

The composer posted on Sunday that they are releasing the original video at 4pm, “with a heavy heart".

Kalaavathi actually is Keerthy Suresh’s character’s name in the movie. The Mahanati star is appearing opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time. Fans and followers have kept their expectations high, as the movie is one of the most-awaited ones of recent times.

