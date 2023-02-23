Song Joong-ki FIRST TIME Talks About Wife Katy, Says 'Got Angry' Over Her Being Single Mom Rumours

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki opened up about his newlywed wife Katy Louise Saunders for the first time. The couple surprised fans by not only confirming their relationship a few weeks ago but also announcing that they’ve tied the knot and are expecting their first child. While fans were obviously over the moon for the actor, who was previously married to Song Hye-kyo, a section of the internet also spread rumours about Katy. One of which claimed that she was a single mother.

Song Joong-ki finally opened up about the rumours in a recent interview and confessed he got angry with the claims. “At first, I was fine. It was an everyday occurrence for us, and even if many people know about it, our love wouldn’t change. But then, when the nonsensical stories kept growing, I got angry honestly. Except for the name of the university that she attended (Milan Bocconi University), none of the rumors were true," he told GQ Korea, as reported by Soompi.

The Vincenzo actor added, “When my anger was growing, Katy told me, ‘You don’t have to be angry with these people.’ I can’t say much about it here, but she is that kind of a person. She guides me toward a positive direction and balances me out."

Describing the love of his life as a ‘friend who gives (him) trust in many aspects’, Song Joong-ki spoke about his wedding day briefly as well. “That day, I registered our marriage and went straight to the script reading and gosa (a traditional Korean ritual to pray for good luck when starting a big event) site for the film ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan.’ Katy and I had a late dinner together after finishing work. That day was really hectic," he said.

Song Joong-ki and Katy made their first public appearance last week at the airport when the couple was headed to Hungary for the Korean actor’s upcoming film. The couple was seen off by a sea of media and Song Joong-ki was making sure to protect her from the chaos.

