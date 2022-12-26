Song Joong-ki Dating Brit Woman 3 Years After Song Hye-kyo Divorce, Is It Katy Louise Saunders?

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is dating again! The actor, who was married briefly to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo, is in a relationship with a British woman. While the Reborn Rich actor’s agency confirmed the news of his dating, they’ve kept her identity under wraps. However, the internet believes it is Katy Louise Saunders.

Via Soompi, Song Joong-ki’s agency said, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings," stated the agency. “We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship."

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports," they added.

Advertisement

While the identity is still under wraps, several fans think it is British actress Katy Louise Saunders. The reason is his recent Apan Star Awards acceptance speech. Accepting the Daesang, Song Joong-ki had thanked “Katy, Narla, Maya, Antes". As per an old Facebook post by Katy, Maya and Antes are her dogs’ names. However, it is also claimed that his girlfriend is not a celebrity.

While we wait for the actor to spill the beans, AllKPop reported that Song Joong-ki already made his relationship official with her in Singapore. The Vincenzo actor allegedly introduced her to his team at a press conference in the city on December 7.

News about Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend comes three years after he and Song Hye-kyo divorced. The now-ex-couple began dating on the sets of their hit K-drama, Descendants of the Sun in 2016 and tied the knot on October 31, 2017. However, in 2018, they left fans in shock after they announced their separation. In 2019, their divorce came through.

Read all the Latest Movies News here